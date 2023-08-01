GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Practice always makes perfect for Greenville Fire-Rescue crews as they are conducting training in downtown Greenville this week.

In one of many training scenarios, fire crews trained how to respond to a fire on a multi-level building, that way they know what to do when an actual fire occurs.

“Normally where we train at is at our drill tower Station 6, which is a very controlled environment,” Salisbury said. “We know where everything is already so this helps to get out and about where we have traffic more real-world scenarios. Also, this is a different building so we get a chance to learn something very new.”

Crews from Greenville Fire / Rescue trained on how to respond to a vehicle fire on the third level of the parking deck downtown.

“As the apparatus arrives, the officers are given a size up letting the crews know what they have letting the commanding officer for the city know what they’re arriving to what the situation may be,” said Greenville Fire / Rescue Capt. Matthew Patty.

Teams of five crew members from each station train through the same scenario three different times.

“Being a new driver operator, I had to position my truck correctly, close to the hydrant and charge the FDC, which is on the corner of the building over here, and once we did that, we extinguished the fire,” Salisbury said.

Fire crews will be training at the parking deck in downtown Greenville on the corner of Contanche Street and 4th Street for the next few days. During that time, there will be traffic delays.