Greenville Gives in Uptown supports locally during the holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This holiday season, Greenville Gives in Uptown looked a little different than in previous years.

The event, which was scheduled to run Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., supports local artists, vendors, and non-profit organizations.

People were encouraged to come out, usually in large crowds, to browse and purchasing items from people locally at the Holiday Market.

“I think that it’s a really hard time for everybody, and it’s nice to get out and experience things that feel normal especially in this hard time,” said shopper Elliana Proctor.

“In my family, it’s really hard for us. I have older relatives, so we’re not getting to see everybody. We’re still trying to keep that like, Christmas joy in coming out here, going around doing things that we can while still being safe,” said Proctor.

Laura Neal and her brother Don are artists and own LnD Arts together. The siblings were happy to offer their paintings and pottery to people in the community.



Some of the vendors and artists at ‘Greenville Gives’ socially distanced event.

“It’s a good thing! You know … we just do the best we can under the circumstances,” said Neal.

The event took place at Five Points Plaza and required fewer vendors this year, with more socially distancing, masks, and hand sanitizer. Carson Lee owns a business called Woodaworks Handcrafted Customs. Lee said this year hasn’t been easy on his small business and depends on events like this to keep him afloat.

“It is very important. I would say most of my income as a small business actually comes from these events. So, it’s very important to me,” said Lee.

People at Greenville Gives said while they’re happy to have been a part of something slightly normal this year, they hope next year’s event is COVID-19 free.