GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the park.

On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Greenville Grooves will be held at Town Common in Greenville.

The event will feature Carrolll Dashiell in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month. The music will be Motown and R&B-themed. It will also feature food trucks, vendors and fireworks as well.

The location of the event is 100 E. 1st St.