GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The team at MELT Fitness is always engaging with the city of Greenville and its clients. On Saturday, they held an open house to introduce themselves and local businesses to people who have just started their fitness journey.

Gym owner: Fitness resolutions should be simple to sustain long-term

The local businesses in attendance were Uptown Nutrition, Golden Ginko Restorative Wellness and Spy Collective. Each works in a unique way to help people strive toward a healthier lifestyle.

“So I’m going to have a physical tint magic room where you can do one-on-one sessions with me in a very safe secure enclosed space,” said Jemily Krall of Spy Collective.

“And also doing events in the space of MELT. As January goes on, there’s Tuesday movement classes that I’ll be hosting, I’m doing a sacred women’s circle on the twentieth, which is going to be a safe space for women to come together to find gratitude for us. Sometimes that’s something we totally look over as women.”

The staff at MELT Fitness has had a busy start to the new year. They have a newly renovated gym, which allows them to expand the repertoire of workouts and services they provide. Brittany Taylor, MELT’s founder, says she looks forward to the seasonal group workouts and motivated clients ready to start their journey.

“MELT is helping people achieve their New Year’s resolutions by offering a safe space for you to come work out,” she said.

“We have a ton of different options that work for everybody and for everybody’s budget.”

If you are interested in joining the family at MELT Fitness and want to learn more about their programs and offers, head to their website.