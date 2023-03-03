GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville is now on the list of the top eight best bar towns in America.

The contest replaces the Best Bar one that Sup Dogs won three times in four years: 2022, 2020 and 2019.

Greenville got past Clemson, S.C. in the Sweet Sixteen round. With Greenville being a No. 13 seed, every opponent has had a higher seed. Voting for the next round begins on Twitter on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Their next opponent is No. 3 seed Knoxville, Tenn., home of the University of Tennessee. They have gotten past Louisville, Ky., Lexington, Ky., and Tampa, Fla.

You can track the entire tournament on the Barstool Twitter page.