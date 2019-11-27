Greenville homeless shelter is looking for support this Giving Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) For more than thirty years Community Crossroads Center in Greenville has been serving the homeless.

Not only do they provide safe housing to more than 100 people every night year round, but they help individuals develop long term plans so they can live an independent life.

With giving Tuesday around the corner, the shelter is turning to the community for some help.

“Giving Tuesday is December 3rd this coming Tuesday it is one of our biggest fundraisers all year long we have a dedicated group of donors that pledge to match dollar for dollar any donations that come in between the 3rd and the 4th of December,” says Ken Becker, executive director at the facility.

The cost of running the facility is more than 400K dollars a year, and the shelter doesn’t receive money from the city.

They are funded by contributions and receive small grants.

The shelter holds their residents accountable with a goal of getting them back into the community independently.

Joe Nelson is on the executive board at the Community Crossroads Center, he says, “the people that come here, really want to get out of here but they just need a temporary place to stay and it’s very unfortunate that other people look at the homeless as people that they are better than and they are not.”

Additionally this holiday season the shelter has Honor Cards on sale.

These cards are developed from a painting and when someone buys a card they send them out like Holiday cards with the donation being made in their name.

One card is $5.00, five cards are $20.00, ten cards $40.00 and twenty cards are $80.00.

If you would like to purchase an honor card or make a donation to the shelter this Giving Tuesday you can do so at their website, or you can visit the center at 207 Manhattan Avenue in Greenville, North Carolina.

For volunteer opportunities feel free to call the center at (252) 752-0829.