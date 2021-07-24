Greenville apartment fire just after midnight injures one

Greenville

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was injured in an apartment fire that officials responded to early Saturday morning.

WNCT’s Kelci O’Donnell reports that Greenville Fire, Red Oak Fire and Pitt County EMS responded at 12:17 a.m. to Magnolia Trace Townhomes after a call of a fire. The fire happened in the downstairs area of an apartment. The injured person was taken to Vidant Medical Center. Their status was unknown as of 2:21 a.m. Saturday.

(Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT photo)

Two adults living in the apartment were displaced. The Red Cross was assisting those individuals.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Saturday morning as crews remained on the scene gathering evidence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV