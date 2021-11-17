Greenville house fire Tuesday night ruled accidental, caused by smoking material

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire that happened Tuesday night was ruled accidental, Greenville Fire/Rescue reported Wednesday afternoon.

GF/R and members of the Eastern Pines Fire Department responded just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to a single-story home that was on fire at the 800 block of River Hill Drive. Crews found heavy smoke and flames showing.

There were 28 firefighters that responded to the call. The fire was deemed under control in fifteen minutes. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Officials said the structure sustained significant damage particularly on the side of the home and the attic. Due to the residential structure damages, four residents and a pet were displaced and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Investigators from Greenville Fire/Rescue examined the scene and determined the fire area of origin was a trash can located on the side of the porch. The trash can contained discarded smoking material found in the area of the origin. The fire cause has been ruled accidental.

Greenville Fire/Rescue reminds all residents to be sure they have working smoke alarms and to contact us if they need assistance.