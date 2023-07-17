GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Little League Softball World Series is less than three weeks away from starting once again in Greenville.

Now, the city is making sure they’re ready to go.

“We have recruited several hundred volunteers for the event,” said Don Octigan, the director of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department. “It’s a huge event for our community and for the city. A lot of city departments are helping out, too.”

It’s all hands on deck getting Greenville ready for the big stage.

“People from all over the world are going to be watching this,” said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “It’s on ESPN and all of the ESPN platforms, so it shows why Greenville and Pitt County is such a great place to work, live and play.”

Crews are converting the field at Elm Street Park from a baseball field into a softball field. Along with that work, they’re also just making sure the area looks nice.

“We’re doing just your routine maintenance for what may have been damaged during the season,” Octigan said. “We’re trying to fix it to make sure everything looks new.”

Schmidt said they’re also making sure businesses are ready.

“We really want the public to welcome the girls and the families,” he said. “Let them know that we know they’re in town. We have signs that we will be putting out at local businesses.”

A tournament like this could mean more sports revenue for the city in the future.

“It puts a lot of money into the local economy,” Schmidt said. “Also the exposure Greenville and Pitt County gets. It’s an international event, so you have an international event, showing that the city of Greenville is capable of having an international event. That generates a lot of questions, a lot of calls, a lot of requests for destination guides that we have.”

They hope Greenville will be the next Williamsport, Pa., for Little League softball.

“This is our third year of hosting and we have a five-year contract with Little League,” Schmidt said. “So, we definitely want to apply all the stops. It’s our goal and hope that Greenville, North Carolina will become the permanent home one day.”

The tournament starts on August 6. You can see a full bracket and more details here. There will be an opening ceremony to introduce and celebrate the teams on August 5 at the Town Common in Greenville.