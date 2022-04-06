GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Jaycees chapter has announced that it is the recipient of the statewide recognition of the Karen H. Byrd Programming Sweepstakes award for the most outstanding chapter in the state in the area of business planning.

“The Karen H. Byrd Programming Sweepstakes award is an incredible recognition for the Greenville Jaycees, but also Greenville as a whole,” said Greenville Jaycees President Jessica Jenkins.

“Our chapter works entirely on a volunteer basis to improve the lives of people in this area, but we also want to showcase all the city has to offer, bringing in more clients and customers for small businesses as well as statewide recognition of what the city of Greenville has to offer. This chapter works hard and with great purpose and intention.”

Throughout the year the Greenville Jaycees work to host events that not only benefit nonprofit organizations in the Greenville area but also introduce tourism dollars to the city. Events such as the Shuck ‘N’ Pluck, the Greenville Christmas Parade, Prom Through the Decades, Squawk ‘N’ Squeal, and Oktoberfest are only a few events that give back to the community but also invite people from across the state to see what the city of Greenville has to offer.