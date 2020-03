GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Jaycee’s Shuck N’ Pluck fundraiser is returning this weekend to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County.

The 21st annual event is happening Saturday night from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the American Legion in Greenville.

There will be oysters, chicken, barbecue, side dishes, music, and raffles.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

