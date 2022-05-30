GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Greenville Jaycees are happy to announce the second annual Squawk ‘N’ Squeal plate sale beginning at noon this Saturday at Third Street Education Center in Greenville.



The plate sale’s purpose is to raise money for Third Street Education Center, which provides workforce development for the Greenville area, a school for boys that focuses on character and spiritual development along with high academic standards, and functions as a community support center for continued education for children and adults.



“Third Street Education Center’s programs build up the Greenville community through providing opportunity, empowerment and hope,” said Squawk ‘N’ Squeal Committee Chair Jessica Love.



“The Greenville Jaycees believe this organization’s work is creating a stronger community. We have committed to do what we can as a civic group to support organizations like Third Street Education to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to build bright futures for everyone.”



For $10, the plates include BBQ, chicken, green beans and macaroni and cheese. Plates will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning promptly at noon.