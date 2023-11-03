GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Greenville.

Just ask the Pitt County Arts Council as it kicked off its Holiday Artist Market. People have the chance to shop in the sales gallery of over 40 artists now through December 22.

Marketing and Exhibits Director, Sarah Lazure, said the market is a way to celebrate the artists who are a part of the arts council community.

“One of our main goals as the arts council for Pitt County as well as the gallery itself is to provide opportunities and entrepreneurial aspects for our artists in the community. So the Holiday Artist Market is a way that we can celebrate all artists who participate with us all year long and giving them extra hmph to, you know, get their work out there for the holidays,” said Lazure.

Lazure also said the Holiday Artists Market was a strategy to enable local artists to be a part of the Pitt County Arts Council without sacrificing other opportunities around the community.

“So this was my idea for this year since there’s so many markets happening throughout town. The breweries, the library, everywhere is doing it. This is a way where we can showcase our artists without necessarily making them take time away from other markets.” said Lazure.

Pitt County Arts Council is a non-profit that promotes artists and art organizations in Pitt County.