GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Little League Softball World Series returns to Greenville with the first games of the series beginning Tuesday.

To welcome the players and their families and friends, Greenville hosted an opening ceremony on Monday for the teams that will be playing. The ceremony introduced the 12 teams to the public and gave more information about them. It was also a time for Greenville to celebrate being able to be the host.

“We weren’t able to do this last year with COVID,” said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville NC. “So this is kind of a fun way to really kick off play, which starts (Tuesday) morning, just to get everybody here, and just have a short kind of ceremony. And then the kids will have an opportunity to do a lot of different activities and just have fun at the Town Common.”

Town Common was full of families and friends from around the country and world.

“What excites me, as a Director of Tourism is the exposure that we’re gonna get, because, you know, we’ve got every game on an ESPN plus platform, as we get closer to the semifinals and the finals that will be on ESPN 2 or ESPN,” Schmidt said.

“So really, we’re kind of taking center stage for, you know, for the sports world. So it’s kind of exciting to have Greenville, as you know, the predominant television spot on ESPN.”

A DJ, photo booth, food trucks and activities made for a fun evening before the games begin.

“We’ve got games for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then we have two games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and Monday is the championship day. So they’re welcome to come out to Elm Street and watch some great softball,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said the series has a major impact to local economics and tourism, and Greenville all around is very excited.