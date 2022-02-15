Greenville leaders looking at ways to make intersection of Evans, Howell streets safer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is working on making the intersection of Evans and Howell Streets safer. This comes after a deadly crash on February 11 killed a man.

Business owners in the area tell 9 On Your Side this has been a problem intersection for years. The problem has only been exacerbated with the Family Dollar bringing more traffic to the area.

The Greenville Police Department said six pedestrians have been hit on Evans Street on the stretch between 14th Street and Arlington Boulevard since 2018.

“I think it’s like 50,000 cars come through here a day and it’s just not safe,” said Larry Smith, who owns Discount Mattress and Furniture.

Smith’s store sits right near the intersection of Evans and Howell Streets. For the past eight years, Smith said he’s seen several accidents in the area.

“Somebody’s at a stop sign and they don’t know which direction to go,” he said. “Should I go? It’s basically whoever gets there first, but there’s hesitation. When there’s hesitation involved, then there’s accidents. And the pedestrians crossing the highway that’s just been very, very unsafe.”

Smith is even taking matters into his own hands.

“We also installed those dust to dawn lights that would affect, you know, people could at least see the lighting and that would help some,” he said.

More lighting is something the City of Greenville is looking into. City officials are also looking at other solutions.

“Delineators like we’ve put in some other areas of the city, crosswalks with the rectangular rapid flashing beacons that folks can press the button and they flash,” said Brock Letchworth, spokesperson for the city.

Greenville’s Traffic Force is running into barriers.

“It is a state road and D.O.T. has to sign off on that stuff, and that’s something I think our engineers and police and everyone, they’re trying to work through the kinks on that so we can take some steps to make the area a little safer,” said Letchworth.

Letchworth said the city is taking these steps, but it’s also up to drivers and pedestrians to pay attention and make smart choices on the roads.