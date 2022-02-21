Greenville leaders push for intersection solutions after pedestrian killed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville city leaders are pushing for changes to the intersection of Evans and Howell Streets after a pedestrian was killed there while trying to cross the busy area.

The city’s police chief, city engineer and other leaders have been out in this particular area discussing ways to make it safer. The city’s Traffic Safety Task Force has even brought these concerns up on the state level.

Everyone is currently working together to come up with solutions.

“Anytime we lose a life in our community, it’s of utmost importance to us to try to get to the bottom of it, to see what we can do to prevent another tragedy like this in our community,” Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said.

Six pedestrians have been hit on this stretch of Evans Street between 14th Street and Arlington Boulevard since 2018. The latest came on Feb. 11, when Frankie Lee Lane, 67, was struck and killed.

“Unfortunately here, we’re behind it, but it doesn’t mean we can try to prevent the next one,” Holtzman said.

Holtzman, NC Department of Transportation Engineer Jeff Cabaniss and other leaders are getting out on the road to come up with solutions. Some of those include adding more lights and limiting left turns onto Evans along with other ideas.

“A crosswalk here is of utmost importance to me personally,” Holtzman said. “We’ll be looking at the speed limit itself.

“Right now the speed on this highway is 45 miles an hour and it changes to 35 just after you pass this as you move into the downtown, so we’ll be looking at potentially lowering that speed limit.”

The city is getting the state DOT involved, too.

“We’re pulling our five-year crash history, looking at pedestrian and car crashes, trying to look and see what type of patterns that we see,” Cabaniss said.

Cabaniss also said it could take months to see change on this stretch of road. However, the state and city are working on finding funding and implementing solutions.

“Anytime you cross five lanes, it’s dangerous,” Cabaniss said. “You travel these roadways all the time, we would love to hear from you, and that helps us implement these changes.”