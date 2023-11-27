ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Greenville will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 after the current operator’s contract ends.

The current agency, at 2462 Stantonsburg Rd., at the Stanton Square Shopping Center in Greenville, has been operating under a temporary contract since the recent passing of longtime contractor Carol Locks.

NCDMV announced earlier this month an application period for a new contractor in Greenville and plans to open a location there under a new contractor as soon as possible. The application period ends Dec. 13.

In the meantime, three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

Farmville , 3672 N. Main St., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

, 3672 N. Main St., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Washington, 127 N. Market St., from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 123 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

People are reminded that many vehicle services can be completed online, including property tax payments and registration renewals. To get started, please visit MyNCDMV.gov.