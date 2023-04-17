GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville is working to make its roadways safer. They’re putting together a new traffic safety plan and are looking for your help.

It’s called the Vision Zero action plan. The goal is to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries in Greenville.

“We want to be as safe as a community on our roadways as we are in any other way,” said Chris Ivey, Greenville deputy chief of police.

Greenville has had a bad history of traffic crashes.

“We were number one per capita for crashes in the state, we’re down now to number six or seven,” Ivey said.

Just last month, a fatal pedestrian crash happened on Memorial Drive in Greenville, but that’s not the only one. In 2022, the city said there were more than 3,800 reportable crashes. 53 of those left people with disabling injuries and 12 were fatalities.

That’s why officials are creating the new plan.

“In order to apply for implementation grants to actually put safety measures out on the roadway, you have to have a traffic safety action safety plan with your goals laid out and objectives for the next few years,” said Stacey Pigford, an assistant traffic engineer with the city. “We did not have an action plan in place so that’s why we started putting this together.”

Part of creating that plan is getting input from you on this survey.

“Be specific, locations, what the issue is, even suggestions,” Pigford said. “The more information we get, the more it’s going to help us create this plan.”

Once a group of stakeholders look at the responses and other metrics, they’ll create the plan. This plan will allow them to apply for more grants.

“We’re limited with funds,” Pigford said. “We can do small things with budgeting, but any big ticket items we can’t do without funding. There’s a lot of grant money and we would love to apply and get some of these to help with these projects that would be beneficial.”

It’s a community effort working to keep you safe on the roads.

“We’re able to fix things from a holistic approach, looking at things from a safety point of view, not just looking at enforcement from the police, but education, engineering,” Ivey said. “It brings together the players that can cause that change that needs to occur.”

The survey is open until the end of April. City leaders said after they look at the responses, they hope to have a plan in place by June.