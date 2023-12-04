GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire and Rescue is now better prepared for any emergencies at the city’s mall.

During a training at Greenville Mall on Monday, crews fought a fire simulation in a back corridor of the mall behind some of the stores. It was a joint effort to make sure everyone was prepared.

“The goal today was to measure their emergency response plan, along with our standard practices to make sure we have in-operability between the two agencies and organizations so that we can handle any emergencies we come across,” said Captain Brad Johnston, Greenville Fire and Rescue.

Mall security and other staff were also at the training to prepare on their end. GFR officials said they like to partner with different community organizations so they can practice how to better protect the citizens of Greenville in public places.