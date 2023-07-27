GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man has been arrested and is facing charges of statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Jeffrey Lynn Cannon was arrested on Thursday after warrants were issued on July 17. He was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $275,00 bond. He was also served with a warrant for a probation violation.

On January 28, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a parent reporting her daughter was raped. The victim was under the age of 13 when the call was made.

After the investigations with the victim and the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office, warrants were issued for Cannon. He was arrested during a traffic safety checkpoint.