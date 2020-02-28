Greenville man arrested on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man has been arrested on drug charges following an investigation.

On January 6 deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence.

Deputies said they observed what they believed to be suspicious behavior by a vehicle that had slowed and pulled to the shoulder of the road.

When deputies finished the call at the residence they returned to the location where the suspicious vehicle was to investigate.

At the location, deputies said they discovered a large bag containing 28 mason jars containing just over 3 pounds of marijuana.

Warrants were obtained.

32-year-old Michael Paul King of Greenville was arrested on Wednesday.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana.

King was released on a $5,000 bond.