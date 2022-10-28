GREENVILLE, N.C. — Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game debuted in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $10 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Pitt County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section