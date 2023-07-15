GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville police have arrested and charged a man with the murders of his pregnant girlfriend and unborn child.

On July 9, shortly before 10 a.m., officers responded to 2744 West Arlington Boulevard, Apartment 302 at The Heritage at Arlington Apartments. They responded to a report of an unresponsive woman, Jasmine Cooper, 27. Police said she was 38 weeks pregnant.

Cooper was transported to ECU Health Medical Center but she and her baby later died. An autopsy conducted by the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday concluded Cooper’s death was a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.

Detectives collected evidence that identified Cooper’s boyfriend, Kayshaun Williams, 29, as the suspect. He was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1100 block of Eaglechase Lane in Pitt County after a brief standoff with members of the Greenville Police Department Emergency Response Team and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Williams is charged with one count of murder and one count of murder of an unborn child.