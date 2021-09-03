Greenville man charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with minor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A report that was received by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on December 10, 2020, led to the arrest of a Greenville man.

The investigation found that during a period of time in 2016-2017, the suspect had committed multiple sexual acts against a female victim under the age of 13.

Detectives obtained warrants charging Robert Benjamin Styons, 37, of Greenville with:

First Degree Statutory Rape

First Degree Statutory Sex Offense

Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Styons was located by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force and arrested on September 2, 2021. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, where he remains under a $1,000,000 bond.