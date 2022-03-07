GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and was being held on a $2 million secured bond after he was arrested and issued drug-related charges.

On March 4, Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 32, was charged by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with the following:

Trafficking heroin (two counts)

Possession of a stolen firearm

Manufacture scheduled I controlled substance

Maintain a dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, Major Crimes Unit and K-9 Unit executed a search warrant at 4229-A Brook Creek Lane in Greenville. They seized approximately 120 grams of heroin, around $7,000 a stolen gun and a drug press.

He remained in the Pitt County Detention Center.