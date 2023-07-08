GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man in a motorized wheelchair was hit crossing Greenville Boulevard on Saturday, according to the police.

Officials said the man, who was not identified, was at the intersection of Hooker Road when the accident happened. The driver of the vehicle that struck the wheelchair had a green light when the crash happened.

The man in the wheelchair, who was not identified, was transported to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries. He was expected to recover.

The driver reported no injuries and stayed on the scene while the man in the wheelchair was transported to the hospital.

The investigation was ongoing Saturday night.