WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are actively looking for a suspect from Greenville who they said is wanted in a shooting that happened last Sunday.

An investigation has led police to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Markis Rasann Allen of Greenville. The arrest warrant is for one count of Attempted Murder.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday. They found Herman Branch, 47, with gunshot wounds in his abdomen and arm area. He was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Anyone with information about the location of Markis Rasaan Allen, please contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.