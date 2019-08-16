Greenville man wins $200,000 in N.C. Lottery game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

A man from Greenville is richer after he won a $200,000 prize from a lottery ticket he purchased at a local convenience store.

N.C. Lottery officials said Shelbert Black, of Greenville, recently bought a winning $5 “Power 5’s” scratch-off lottery ticket at Sadler Travel Store, located on Sadler Road in Dunn.

Black claimed his winnings on Friday at N.C. Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, and took home $141,501 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Revenue from N.C. Lottery ticket sales helps fund public schools and universities across the state.

