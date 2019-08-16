Greenville man wins $200,000 in N.C. Lottery game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

The City of Greenville said on Thursday the repaving and lane closures on part of Arlington Blvd. will swap on Monday from eastbound lanes to westbound lanes.

City officials said repaving work on the eastbound lanes of Arlington Blvd. between Evans Street and Hooker Road is almost done, and the eastbound lanes are scheduled to reopen by Monday, Aug. 19.

When the Eastbound lanes of Arlington Blvd. reopen, the westbound lanes on that same stretch of Arlington Blvd. will close to traffic, for stormwater infrastructure work and road repaving.

When the westbound lanes of Arlington Blvd. close, motorists traveling westbound to the Medical District should take Greenville Boulevard to Memorial Drive, or use the 10th Street Connector, or follow the signed detour to 14th Street and Dickinson Avenue, as alternate routes.

During the westbound closure, access to J.H. Rose High School, which begins its school year on August 26, will come from the Hooker Road end of the project. Traffic will turn onto eastbound Arlington Boulevard and access the school parking lots from the westernmost entrance near the ROTC building, or the easternmost entrance at Marvin Jarman Road. School access will also be available off Hooker Road at Marvin Jarman Road.

City of Greenville officials said Police and Public Works employees will be stationed on roads around the school during the first week of the new school year, to direct motorists and ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible.

The image below shows the closed section of Arlington Blvd. in orange, with suggested detour routes shown in green, purple and blue.