Greenville man wins $200,000 in N.C. Lottery game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)
A man from Greenville is richer after he won a $200,000 prize from a lottery ticket he purchased at a local convenience store.
N.C. Lottery officials said Shelbert Black, of Greenville, recently bought a winning $5 “Power 5’s” scratch-off lottery ticket at Sadler Travel Store, located on Sadler Road in Dunn.
Black claimed his winnings on Friday at N.C. Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, and took home $141,501 after federal and state tax withholdings.
Revenue from N.C. Lottery ticket sales helps fund public schools and universities across the state.