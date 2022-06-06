GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New and familiar faces gathered at City Hall on Monday to take their city council oaths of office.

Council member Les Robinson took the oath to represent District Five on the city council. Robinson is a longtime Greenville resident.

“I’ve worked in practicing law for almost 37 years serving all walks of life here in Greenville,” Robinson said. “I grew up here. And after speaking with my wife and my family, we decided it was time to get involved because I want to grow Greenville greater and be a place where my children come back and live and raise families and have jobs. And that’s what I’m most excited about.”

Another new face on the council is Marian Blackburn, who now represents District Three.

Blackburn returned to city council after a six-year stint from 2009 to 2015.

“What I’m looking forward to most is speaking for the people in this community, asking questions that they asked me, asking questions that maybe they are too nervous to come to City Hall,” Blackburn said. “And representing the people, representing their hopes. I have to say, the one thing that I’m really looking forward to is representing the hopes and the dreams and the visions of the people of Greenville as we make our plans for today and for the future.”

Recently re-elected Mayor P.J. Connelly promised to keep pushing local initiatives.

“You know, we’ve done a lot of investment, our infrastructure, we’ve seen a lot of job growth, we’ve seen lower taxes than we’ve ever seen in the city’s history,” Connelly said. “So we’re gonna continue to those good things that are happening, make Greenville a fun place to be. But I’m really excited to get started with this new council.”