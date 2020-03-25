Greenville Mayor issues ‘Stop the Spread’ order effective Thursday at 5 p.m.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly has issued a ‘Stop the Spread’ order effective Thursday at 5 p.m.
The order will remain in effect until April 10 at 5 p.m.
The order will be regularly evaluated.
If you don’t have an essential reason for being out (such as work or food), then you should stay home, officials said.
You can:
- Go to the grocery, convenience, or warehouse store
- Stop by the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Visit a health care professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually (call first)
- Go to a restaurant for takeout, delivery, or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, jog, and enjoy the nice spring weather — just keep at least six feet between you and others
- Help someone get necessary supplies
- Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
You should not:
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order
- Maintain less than six feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Travel except for essential travel and activities
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites
- Buy more food or other supplies than you would usually purchase as this creates shortages for others
The Greenville Police Department is continuing to enforce the order through education, dialogue, and seeking voluntary cooperation from all residents and businesses.
If voluntary cooperation is not achieved, the Greenville Police Department is equipped to enforce these restrictions through citations or misdemeanor charges.
The Stop the Spread Order is applicable within the Greenville City Limits.
If you work in Greenville, then your business/employer must comply with this Order.
You are allowed to travel through Greenville and conduct essential activities within Greenville and to return home.
