Greenville Mayor issues ‘Stop the Spread’ order effective Thursday at 5 p.m.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly has issued a ‘Stop the Spread’ order effective Thursday at 5 p.m.

The order will remain in effect until April 10 at 5 p.m.

The order will be regularly evaluated.

If you don’t have an essential reason for being out (such as work or food), then you should stay home, officials said.

You can:

Go to the grocery, convenience, or warehouse store

Stop by the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Visit a health care professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually (call first)

Go to a restaurant for takeout, delivery, or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, jog, and enjoy the nice spring weather — just keep at least six feet between you and others

Help someone get necessary supplies

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

You should not:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

Maintain less than six feet of distance from others when you go out

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Travel except for essential travel and activities

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites

Buy more food or other supplies than you would usually purchase as this creates shortages for others

The Greenville Police Department is continuing to enforce the order through education, dialogue, and seeking voluntary cooperation from all residents and businesses.

If voluntary cooperation is not achieved, the Greenville Police Department is equipped to enforce these restrictions through citations or misdemeanor charges.

The Stop the Spread Order is applicable within the Greenville City Limits.

If you work in Greenville, then your business/employer must comply with this Order.

You are allowed to travel through Greenville and conduct essential activities within Greenville and to return home.

