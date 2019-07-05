Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly officially files for re-election

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

P.J. Connelly, who has served as the Mayor of Greenville since 2018, officially filed for re-election on Friday.

In a post Friday morning on his official Facebook page, Mayor Connelly said,

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve the citizens of Greenville over the last 19 months, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue the progress that has been made in such a short period of time.”

Mayor P.J. Connelly also issued an official press release about why he is running for re-election.