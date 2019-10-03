Greenville Mural Project seeks proposals for new murals

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is looking for artists to submit proposals to create new murals in Uptown Greenville.



Organizers of the Greenville Mural Project (GMP) said they invite any designers, visual artists, and graphic artists to apply for the opportunity to submit proposals and qualifications for public art projects at various locations in the Uptown Greenville and Dickinson Avenue Districts.



The Phase 1 goal of the GMP is to start at least three new public art projects by December 1, 2019, in the following locations:



1. Design for Vinyl Wrap of Utility Box in Uptown Greenville:

Utility Box #1 Location: Fifth Street & Cotanche Street and Evans Street

Dimensions:

Width: 37.00″ Height: 73.00″ (2 North/South panels)

Width: 26.50″ Height: 73.00″ (2 East/West panels

2. Design for Vinyl Wrap Utility Box in Uptown Greenville:

Utility Box #2 Location: Reade Circle & Cotanche Street

Dimensions:

Width: 37.00″ Height: 63.00″ (2 North/South panels)

Width: 26.50″ Height: 66.00″ (2 East/West panels)

3. A Time for Science- Greenville

Location: 729 Dickinson Avenue, Greenville NC 27834

Dimensions: Width: 52” Height: 16”

GMP organizers said three finalists will be chosen and will each receive a $500 Honorarium for their design, which will be reproduced at one of the three mural locations.



The Greenville Mural Committee and partners will provide funding for implementing the selected murals.

PROJECT TIMELINE

Applications Due & all files submitted online: October 21, 2019

Finalists Selection: October 25, 2019

Installation: November 2019

HOW TO APPLY:

All necessary files must be submitted no later than Monday, October 21, 2019, via https://pittcountyarts.org/artists/artistopportunities.



ARTISTS MUST SUBMIT THE FOLLOWING:

• Project Statement: No more than 1 page including your background and why you should be chosen for a Greenville Mural Committee Project mural

• Artist Resume: No more than 3 pages, including contact information

• 5 Work Samples: showcasing your style and artistic merit. Previous mural experience is not required, but encouraged

• 3 References: 3 references with names, titles, addresses, emails, and phone numbers

EVALUATION

Three finalists will be chosen based on the final criteria:

• The merit of the work samples

• Proven experience to execute exterior murals

• Artists are willing to collaborate with the Greenville Mural Project team and selected location partners to create a mural that responds to the context of the community

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For questions, contact, please contact:

Holly Garriott, Executive Director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge

Email: holly@pittcountyarts.org | Phone: 252-551-6947

Sierra Jones, Director of Communications & Marketing for Visit Greenville, NC

Email: sierra@visitgreenvillenc.com | Phone: 252.329.4200 ext. 4248

