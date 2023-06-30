GREENVILLE, N.C. — The GMoA Board of Trustees appoints new Executive Committee, Board of Trustees members, and staff upon entering the 2023 – 2024 term.

The new Executive Committee will include:

• President: Mark Rasdorf

• Vice President: Sierra Jones

• Treasurer: Charlotte Moye

• Secretary: Jordan Spelce

• Immediate Past – President: Sarah Weir

• Trustees Emeritus: Dewane Frutiger & Judy Whichard

• Current Board of Trustees: Grayson Blake, Larry Houston, Yoshi Newman, Jane Francis Nowell,

Amanda Senatore, and Aileen Wilson

Joining the Board of Trustees will include Alaina Corsini, William Meggs, Tucker Moore, Aileen Peacock, Emma Stallings, and Jeff Stephens Newly appointed President Mark Rasdorf: “The arts are vital to society. Museums are living, breathing organisms that offer space for contemplation, inquiry, reflection, and learning. Public art literally enriches the landscapes of our community.

With a history dating back more than 80 years, the GMoA serves eastern North Carolina through award-winning exhibitions, educational programming, and community events.

GMoA supports student artists through partnerships with ECU’s School of Art and Design and Pitt Community College, as well as nurturing young artists and lifelong learners through workshops and camps.

GMoA continues to expand the vision first set forth by Rachel Maxwell Moore in 1935. I hope you will consider becoming a member of the Greenville Museum of Art as we prepare to celebrate our 90th Anniversary in 2025.”

GmoA is also excited to announce a new hire, Tyler King, who will fulfill the role of Gallery Attendant.

GMoA’s Mission: To inspire, educate, and connect people through the visual arts by way of our collection, exhibitions, and programs.