GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Museum of Art is excited to announce the return of the 4th annual Fashion on Display runway event. Save the date for September 7, from 5:30 – 8 pm.

This event serves as a fundraiser for the museum while creating a unique experience for guests to view the latest trends from local boutiques. Guests will arrive at GMoA, where they will enjoy a night out at the museum and socialize during the cocktail hour with complimentary finger foods, then proceed to enjoy the runway show.

GMoA encourages guests to remain at the event after the runway show as select boutiques and vendors will be hosting a pop-up shop experience in the museum’s gallery spaces.

Tickets for GMoA members go on sale July 20th via the museum’s website. General admission tickets will go on sale one week following, on July 27. GMoA recommends becoming a member to benefit from the various incentives that are included with being an annual member, such as receiving discounted and advance ticket releases.

Limited seating is available at this event, so potential guests are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Seating is first come, first serve, except for sponsors who will receive priority for front-row seating.

GMoA is currently accepting engagement from the community for this event. Should anyone be interested in sponsoring, donating, or volunteering at this event, please get in touch with Sim Asher at communications@gmoa.org for more information.