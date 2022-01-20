Greenville Museum of Art combines fun for children, adults in ‘Games Meet Art’ exhibit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Museum of Art is combing art and games for something that’s not just your average day at the museum.

“Games Meet Art” is Feb. 5 at the museum and is a great family event in which games of all kinds will be taking over the museum.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

“There will be fun activities for both children and adults to enjoy,” said Sim Asher, the communications and event coordinator for Greenville Museum of Art.

During the day, children can play all different kinds of games from relay races, new and classic video games, cornhole and much more.

“The kids really enjoy the Angry Birds game the most. They enjoy knocking, throwing the ball at boxes and watching all the boxes fall down,” Asher said.

The night event is for adults over age 21. During the night portion, adults can enjoy trivia, ping pong, arcade games, an open bar and food trucks.

The event will encourage physical activity, sharpen mental and critical thinking skills, encourage family and group play and create an afternoon full of fun for everyone.