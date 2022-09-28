GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Fun and frights for the whole family.

On October 30, the Greenville Museum of Art is hosting a family-friendly Halloweeni Jamoreeni. The event is a carnival-like environment for all ages.

It will have several games, contests, prizes, Trunk-or-Treat, dance performances, movie viewing, candy and more.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up in costumes and is encouraged to leave the prop weapons home.

You can sign up for this event by clicking here. The event is free for museum members and will be held at 802 Evans Street in Greenville from 1-4 p.m.