Greenville Museum of Art hosts pop-up shop to support local artists

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – COVID-19 is leaving many local artists out of work for months.

The Greenville Museum of Art has a creative way to bring business to these vendors. The Uptown Greenville First ArtWalk is a monthly event that lets people explore uptown galleries, shops and restaurants. The event, which runs Friday and Saturday, is all in an effort to bring more foot traffic to the area.

The Greenville Museum of Art is just one stop on the tour.

“I actually posted for shop small Saturday about how I’ve been struggling,” said Lisette Fee, who owns a jewelry business called Eilisain Jewelry.

COVID-19 has hit many local artists hard. Fee said a lot of her business is getting out and meeting people, which she hasn’t been able to do for several months.

“Social media really helped, but it doesn’t replace one-on-one interactions and meeting people,” she said. “Definitely the holidays have shown how much it was a part of my revenue.”

That’s why as part of this month’s First Friday ArtWalk, the Greenville Museum of Art is hosting a pop-up shop. Local artists can set up tables to sell their handmade products just in time for the holiday shopping season.

“Knowing that something is handmade from an artist is unique in itself because you know you’re getting a one of a kind,” said Sim Asher, communications and events coordinator for the museum.

The ArtWalk isn’t just helping the arts.

“While people are out experiencing the ArtWalk and other art venues, we’re all within walkability to other local restaurants and other local businesses,” said Asher.

The pop up shop will be open again Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.