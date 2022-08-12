GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Museum of Art will be holding an online event called the Golden Ticket Jackpot in order to support the museum.

Citizens can enter a chance to win the fundraiser by buying a ticket. The Golden Jackpot Raffle Fundraiser has tickets (1 for $50 or 5 for $200) so people can have a chance to win 1/3 of the pot or $6,667 if they reach the $20,000 goal.

The remaining 2/3 of the pot goes to the GMoA’s yearly operating costs and keeps the museum open to the public and free to enter.

The raffle drawing will occur on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. via Facebook and Instagram Live.