GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Museum of Art will be hosting its annual fashion show in September.

The event will be held on Sept. 8 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets for the 3rd Annual Fashion on Display are now available for museum members. Nonmember tickets will go on sale on Monday.

The fundraiser will feature cocktails and conversation then the runway featuring Greenville’s boutiques and accessory shops.

The event will be held at 802 South Evans Street.