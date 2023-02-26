GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Marye Amanda is a singer-songwriter and Greenville native. Now, she’s a finalist for North Carolina’s Agriculture Star, hosted by Got to Be NC.

“I am from Greenville, born and raised, and I think it’s just really special, especially with what the competition is about. It’s about being local to your area and to your state, and I play a lot of shows around here, so to be able to go and represent Greenville on a more statewide level in Raleigh, it’s just really special to me,” said Amanda.

With the competition coming up, 9OYS asked Amanda what it would mean for her if she won the competition.

“Well, it would mean a lot to me because one of the responsibilities of winning would be going and making school visits and educating others on the importance of agriculture and just kind of carrying that torch,” Amanda said. “I think that being able to go out to schools, especially as a female figure, would be really cool because especially with agriculture, I feel like it’s more of a male-dominated field so if you have a woman go and talk about it, you might have a young girl that thought, ‘I couldn’t be a farmer or I couldn’t do agro-tourism’ maybe rethink that.”

Amanda said one of the most important aspects of the competition is the ability to represent her hometown.

“To represent Greenville, that would be awesome,” Amanda said. “There’s a lot of great farming around here, they’ve been here for a long time, and so I think to bring light to that would be great.”

North Carolina AG Star will be held in Raliegh next weekend. If Amanda clinches the title, she will have the opportunity to be featured on a song with a celebrity musician.

If you’re interested in more of her music, you can find her on all major streaming platforms.