GREENVILLE, N.C. — The annual Business Leadership Conference, sponsored by East Carolina University’s College of Business, will return Thursday, Oct. 20, to ECU’s Main Campus Student Center.

The event will kick off at 8:45 a.m. with a welcome from Mike Harris, interim dean, College of Business. John May, founder and managing partner of CORE Industrial partners, returns to his hometown and alma mater to deliver the keynote address at 9 a.m. May is responsible for all of CORE’s activities, including sourcing new investment opportunities, valuation, transaction structuring, acquisition financing and fundraising, and he currently serves on the boards of all CORE’s portfolio companies. May also is an at-large member of the East Carolina University Foundation board of directors.

May’s participation in the Business Leadership Conference marks the first time an ECU COB alumnus will deliver a keynote address at the event.

Past keynote presentations have included Ruffin McNeil, ECU head football coach; Lynn Good, chairman, president and CEO, Duke Energy; Robert Cabana, director, Kennedy Space Center; Janice Bryant Howroyd, founder and CEO, Act-1 Group; Brian Hamilton, founder, Inmates to Entrepreneurs; and Key Bouyer, EY Americas director of inclusiveness recruiting.

The Business Leadership Conference is designed to provide College of Business juniors, seniors and graduates a business-focused event that brings today’s leaders to speak with tomorrow’s leaders about leadership issues and trends. The event complements the intensive leadership preparation that students receive during enrollment in the business program.

Twelve concurrent sessions, including a networking reception at 12:45 p.m., are scheduled for the event.