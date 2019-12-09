Greenville native named recipient of Marshall Scholarship

Courtesy of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville native Olivia Holder has been chosen as one of the Marshall Scholars.

Holder is an alumnae of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The Marshall Scholarships give young Americans the opportunity to obtain a degree in the United Kingdom.

Holder earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 2018 with a minor in Chinese and comparative literature.

While at Carolina, she curated an exhibit of ceramics and prints to show how tea connects communities worldwide.

As a Marshall Scholar, Holder will continue working to bridge cultures through scholarship and art.