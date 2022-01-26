Greenville, NC filmmaker nominated for national award

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Founder of local non-profit HeARToscope and filmmaker Deborah Sheppard is living her dream. Deborah Sheppard’s short film PSA, ‘I Wish You Knew’ has been honored as a Finalist for Best Education, Art, & Culture Special Projects in the Inaugural Anthem Awards Social Impact Celebration.



Anthem Finalists are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Members of IADAS, consist of actors, producers, activists, the director of philanthropy of The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, the president and CEO of the Ad Council and many more.



“Deborah Sheppard’s film, ‘I Wish You Knew’, has set the standard for excellence for the Impact Industry,” We are so proud of what we are building at The Anthem Awards and are humbled by the positive response and extraordinary support from global brands and national organizations to artists, creators and local individuals making an impact in their community,” said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. “It is our distinct honor to showcase and highlight this work and recognize its impact across Education, Art, & Culture.”



“To be nominated along with Vice President Kamala Harris, Political Activist Angela Davis, and Poet Nikki Giovanni, is an honor in itself,” said Deborah Sheppard.

Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices virtual conference as well as at a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022. Fans will be able to watch the virtual show on-demand featuring special moments, and hallmark Speeches from all the Winners at www.anthemawards.com.



The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards.

If you haven’t viewed ‘I Wish You Knew’, it will be screening at Hendrix Theatre on the campus of East Carolina University, on February 3, 2022, at 6 p.m., with a panel discussion to follow. Deborah Sheppard will be one of the panelists.



To learn more about HeARToscope visit www.heartoscope.org