GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – City officials are considering getting rid of a rule that some say is preventing more bars and similar businesses from coming to the Uptown Greenville area.

On Wednesday, city officials held several public input sessions about removing the 500-foot separation bar ordinance.

City officials said back in 2010, they established the ordinance so bars couldn’t open within 500 feet of another bar or single-family home because of crime concerns. A new consultation study done by Hunden Strategic Partners showed the ordinance is prohibiting investment in the area.

More than 120 people attended one of the three public input meetings.

Some were in favor of adding more bars.

“We are a college town and we also attract people from the medical field,” said one person at the meeting. “We have people here we have never seen before in our life, but they made Greenville their home. They’re in my age group and they want to go out, they want to hang out.”

Other people had concerns about livelihood and safety within the city.

“They should not have to listen to the drumming of the bass beat of the bars so much that their quality of life is impacted,” said another person at the meeting. “We are now in the process of wanting to get more people to live here.”

Brock Letchworth, Greenville’s public information officer, said hearing the feedback is the next step in making a decision on the rule.

“We’ve heard a lot about safety, saying that whatever decision is made they want it to be made with safety in mind and not have any unintended consequences come from any changes to the existing ordinance,” Letchworth said. “We’ve heard about equity and allowing for a more diverse community of business owners.”

Letchworth said if the ordinance changes, it could allow these diverse businesses to open in the area.

“These are folks that came to us and talked about establishing places such as a daiquiri bar, a wine bar,” he said. “Something that might close a little earlier and cater more toward a young professional.”

City staff will now take all the input and make adjustments where necessary before taking recommendations to City Council sometime in the fall.

If you didn’t get a chance to make it on Wednesday, you can send your comments via email to city officials. Those email addresses are below.