GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville held a forum Thursday that was aimed at educating those who wanted to learn about local affordable housing opportunities and resources.

Attendees asked questions on topics such as leasing, emergency assistance programs and housing affordability. City officials and representatives from Greenville Housing Authority and Legal Aid of N.C. said the forum is one of several steps in addressing concerns.

Greenville officials, Housing Programs officials, tenant-landlord assistance, Greenville Housing Authority and Legal Aid came together in City Hall and heard residents’ housing concerns.

“Of course, there’s the shortage of affordable housing across the country,” said Shanetta Moye, deputy executive director for Greenville Housing Authority. “So it’s not unique to us, as you’ve heard me say tonight. And so we’re just excited to be a part of this process, and get some of these great partnerships to hopefully help move that process forward and build affordable housing.”

The conversation allowed people to weigh in on short or long-term housing concerns.

“We heard tonight from different agencies throughout Greenville and in the county who said we have clients that are suffering because they can’t find housing,” said City Council member Marion Blackburn.

“We have clients that don’t have any place to go. And that was really eye-opening to me that it’s not just individuals who are suffering, but agencies that are trying to help these individuals that are really right now overburdened, and looking for resources,” said Blackburn.

One of the main concerns was affordable housing. City officials said they hope more conversations and forums will take place. Officials encouraged everyone to reach out to the City Council and representatives with housing concerns.

“I hope that there’s much more conversation surrounding this issue, and that we’re having a seat at the table,” said Moye.

