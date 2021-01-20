Greenville officials respond to two-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville Fire Rescue responded to a fire resulting from a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Officials responded around 9 p.m. after they said two cars collided at the intersection of North Green Street and Belvoir Road. Greenville police said the two cars crashed into each other after one continued straight through a light as another was turning left.

Police said there were a couple of people in the vehicle that caught fire. All involved were transported to Vidant Medical Center with minor injuries.