GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local nonprofit made sure on Saturday that children in the community had a chance to have fun this holiday season.

Event organizers said they love seeing children have fun and enjoy themselves.

Heartoscope held its second annual free community holiday-themed event at the Eppes Community Center in Greenville. Children of all ages had a chance to participate in free games, face painting, food and even got gift bags for Christmas.

“It’s always warming to the soul, just loving and being around this good energy, and it’s getting you prepared for the Christmas spirit,” said Rakia Jackson, education coordinator and Deborah Sheppard, executive director of Heartoscope.

For more information about the organization and to register your child for the Heart Exchange Program, click here.