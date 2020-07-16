Greenville Parks and Rec “Carpool Cinema” runs through August 7th

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville leaders say they’re pleased people are responding to the city’s “Carpool Cinema” movie series.

Greenville Recreation and Parks is featuring a movie every Friday night through August 7th.

The carpool cinema moves each week between Boyd Lee, Greenville Terrace and JC parks.

The movies are free, but snack items and drinks are for sale.

Attendees must stay in their car unless using the restroom facilities.

That’s to keep everyone safe and socially distanced.

Heather White is the City of Greenville’s Outreach Coordinator.

She says, “People are starting to get antsy and want something for their families to safely participate in so we’re happy to be able to offer something such as this to make people feel comfortable and getting out of their home and actually having a family friendly activity to participate in.”You can register to attend one of the carpool cinema events on the city’s website www.greenvillenc.gov