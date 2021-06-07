Greenville Parks and Rec leaders share potential plans for Wildwood Park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, Greenville City Council leaders met with parks and recreation leaders to discuss future plans for Wildwood Park.

Construction is underway on a kayak launch, walking trails, a beach area and a parking lot. City leaders are already looking at adding more amenities to make the new park a one-stop shop for outdoor activities.

“There’s people throughout the entire Southeast that travel around just to be able to use really neat parks, and I think this is going to be another amenity we’ll be able to showcase as a city,” said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

Phase one of Wildwood Park construction is scheduled for completion by mid-August.

“Being the fact that it will be a little bit cooler weather, we’ll have the students back from East Carolina, it’ll be a great opportunity for people to get out in the community and be able to enjoy the new park,” said Connelly.

Greenville Parks and Rec is making plans to add more amenities to the adventure park. One of those is a possible boat ramp.

“We do get a lot of complaints on a regular basis as far as not having enough facilities to be able to launch a boat, so it be able to put in a new boat launch in the park I think is going to be very important and I think it’ll be great for us to be able to attract people,” said Connelly.

There are also plans for a potential camping area.

“We might have some cabins there or places for people to be able to camp out and so that should be able to attract people throughout Eastern North Carolina and maybe other parts of the state as well,” he said.

There’s also talk of a ropes course, playground and observation tower. The city already has plans for events that will be hosted at the park within the next 18 months, such as an oyster roast, a barbecue and beer festival and a concert series.

“Anytime that we have people come into our community is great because they spend money in our businesses,” Connelly said. “Being able to bring people into the community to be able to enjoy an amenity like this and be a draw from throughout the entire state is very important.”

Greenville Parks and Rec will have a public input session for the park development plan on June 17 at Town Common during the Concert on the Common. Leaders are encouraging members of the public to share their ideas and opinions.