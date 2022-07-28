GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department received a special recognition on Wednesday.

GPD was named Law Enforcement Agency of the year by the N.C. Police Executives Association. GPD Chief Mark Holtzman was among those in attendance to accept the award.

The award was received due to GPD’s mobile crisis program that started two years ago with Integrated Family Services. Police officers and mental health specialists co-respond to mental health-related calls to deliver appropriate care for people in the Greenville community.

GPD is the first agency in Eastern North Carolina to implement this kind of program. Holtzman said it’s an honor to be recognized.

“Police departments all across the state, even the major departments of Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, they’re all part of this. it’s an honor to have your colleagues and these other agencies take a look at the work we’re doing here in Eastern North Carolina and recognize what an important program the mobile crisis program is for a community,” said Holtzman, who is stepping down as police chief at the end of this week.

Holtzman said GPD responded and helped with 800 calls last year. They continue to grow the program so they can continue to respond to the mental health needs in Greenville.